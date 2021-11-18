Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 69,089 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,089 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

NYSE:CB opened at $191.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.46. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

