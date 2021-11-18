56,293 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BUG opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.