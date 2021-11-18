Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 60.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

ECL opened at $232.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.