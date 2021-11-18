HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

STIP opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.30 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

