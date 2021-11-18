iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Trimmed by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

