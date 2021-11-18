Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.44 ($43.51).

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 124.32 ($1.62) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,814.32 ($36.77). 1,042,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,683.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,010.54. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

