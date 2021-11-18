Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 5,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,721,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

MVST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). Equities analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $576,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

