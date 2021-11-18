Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 5.7%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.34. 184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRUS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $700.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

