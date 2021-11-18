Polkamon (PMON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $623,564.00

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,717.60 or 1.00564534 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.46 or 0.06949317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

