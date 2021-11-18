Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

DUK traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. 44,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,799. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

