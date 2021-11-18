Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports.

MCG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 3,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Membership Collective Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

