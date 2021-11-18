Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00166426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003097 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.00524820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

