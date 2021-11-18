PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 21.8% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $79.52 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00393893 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.62 or 0.01123162 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.