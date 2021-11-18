Boltwood Capital Management Sells 7,290 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.33 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

