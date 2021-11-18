Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.