Boltwood Capital Management Sells 557 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,555,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $565,918,000 after acquiring an additional 474,984 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.4% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,422,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $226,381,000 after acquiring an additional 971,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 32,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

