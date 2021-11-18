Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $219.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

