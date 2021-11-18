Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

