Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $168.29 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

