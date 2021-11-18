The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.96.

NYSE:HD opened at $394.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $399.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.