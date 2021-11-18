Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 183 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.