Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $394.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.12 and its 200-day moving average is $332.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $399.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

