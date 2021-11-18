Sterling Manor Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,635,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,478,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 3.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

