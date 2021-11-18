Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.10

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.10 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

