Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.10

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.10 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
