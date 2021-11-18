Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.73

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 11287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 86.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 65,691 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 40,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.