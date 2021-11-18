iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 67.8% in October

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the October 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,988. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

