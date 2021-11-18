Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.56

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 9819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 209,491 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

