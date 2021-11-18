HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 24,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,941. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $377.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
