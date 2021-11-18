HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 24,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,941. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $377.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

