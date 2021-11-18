Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $4.97 Million in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

