Rede Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

