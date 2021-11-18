Clariant (CLN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clariant (AEX: CLN):

11/17/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/4/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 19 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/3/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 18.80 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 18.20 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/29/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/29/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/28/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 18.80 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 20.50 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 19.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Clariant AG has a twelve month low of CHF 18.27 and a twelve month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

