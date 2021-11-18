Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

NYSE EMR opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

