Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.