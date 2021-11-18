Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of BAND opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.