Rede Wealth LLC Buys 178 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $355.49 and a twelve month high of $472.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.