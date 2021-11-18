Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,674,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.22 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

