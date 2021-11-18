Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

