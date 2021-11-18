Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $2.47 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $298.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $238.90 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

