Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $531.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

