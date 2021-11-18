Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.05

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.05 and last traded at $79.61, with a volume of 12773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

