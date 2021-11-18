Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Position Reduced by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 2.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 190,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

