Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 152,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,831 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $56.48.

The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.