Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $89.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.60, but opened at $78.24. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $79.20, with a volume of 57,959 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.20.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

