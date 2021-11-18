EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 13,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,212. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $474.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZCORP stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of EZCORP worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.