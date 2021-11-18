IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVSP stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $866.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

