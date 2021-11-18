iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.45 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.