Marks Wealth LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises approximately 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $41,425,000. Gainplan LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $2,857,000.

SPXL opened at $137.80 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $140.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.47.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

