Golden Green Inc. Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

