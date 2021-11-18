U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.65. 63,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,156. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

