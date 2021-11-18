Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the October 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sumitomo stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 38,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,180. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,447,000.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.